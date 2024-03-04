BroadwayWorld and Music Theatre International Announce Stage Mag Partnership

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld and Music Theatre International (MTI) announced today a new partnership extending BroadwayWorld’s Stage Mag online show program technology to their entire catalog of titles, including Broadway Junior® musicals, School Editions, and more.

Via this new partnership, with one click MTI customers will have instant access to pre-filled data for their shows to create Stage Mags - including title pages, creative teams, billing requirements, songs/scenes, and a complete cast list. This will allow program builders to save many hours per production: Just import the MTI show title, share the cast submission links with your company, and sit back as your Stage Mag comes together seamlessly.

“With Stage Mag's one-click access to pre-filled show data, we're empowering theaters to focus more on what truly matters - the creative process and the day to day logistics of getting a production up from first rehearsal to closing night. This means dozens of saved hours per show, which can now be invested back into daily operations, creativity, and putting together an outstanding production.” said BroadwayWorld CEO Robert Diamond.

“Stage Mag is a great new addition to our resources for customers,” said Jason Cocovinis, MTI’s Director of Marketing. “We offered Stage Mag for All Together Now!, the record-breaking free revue we created during the pandemic, and the feedback we received was fantastic. It was only natural that we make Stage Mag available for the entire MTI catalog of musicals.”

Stage Mag begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, view stats, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code. For schools, Stage Mag also includes enhanced privacy options, limiting social sharing options, hidden programs and more.

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Best of all, the service remains free, letting theatres of all sizes take advantage of the latest technology to engage and interact with their audiences.

MTI customers can order Stage Mag through their MyMTI account or by visiting stagemag.broadwayworld.com/mti.

About Music Theatre International (MTI)

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI's Broadway Junior shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI's School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

About BroadwayWorld

Based in New York City, BroadwayWorld.com launched in 2003 and is now the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theatre, including the West End. Reaching over six million monthly visitors in 100 US cities and 45 countries, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.

For the latest updates and news, follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.