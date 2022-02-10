BroadwayWorld Will Exclusively Air New Web Series, The Aging Ingénue

BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the launch of a new web series, The Aging Ingénue. Directed by Cameron Dingwall and co-written by Sara Jean Ford and Cameron Dingwall, the 6-episode series will premiere exclusively here at BroadwayWorld on Wednesday, February 16.

The Aging Ingénue is a fun, quirky, musical vignette series - telling the story of Claire (Sara Jean Ford) as a Broadway starlette all grown up, struggling to navigate her new reality as an aging actor & mother - all while singing songs that she is far too old to sing. The series stars Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera, CATS, How to Succeed, A Little Night Music), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day, Swept Away, Einstein's Dreams), Ashley Blanchet (Waitress, Frozen, Annie), Will Reynolds (Daddy Long Legs, Emma, Passion), and Daniel Gaymon (The Lion King, Hamilton, CATS).

Check back every Wednesday afternoon for new episodes.

Sara Jean Ford (star, co-writer) is an actor, singer, and writer. Her Broadway credits include: Christine Daaé - The Phantom of the Opera, Jellylorum - CATS, Smitty - How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Petra - A Little Night Music, and Arlene - Finian's Rainbow. Sara starred Off-Broadway as Louisa in The Fantasticks (Original Revival Cast), and June in Anyone Can Whistle, at Encores! She toured nationally with Wicked, and has performed in regional theatres as: Dot - Sunday in the Park With George, Jenny - Sousatzka (World Premier), Cunegonde - Candide, and Nellie Oleson - Little House on the Prairie (World Premier).

Sara authored and produced her own adaptation of Calamity Jane (Directed by Eric Woodall) at Feinstein's/ 54 Below - as well as her solo concert, Dream: The High Notes & Hijinx of a Broadway Soprano in playhouses all over these United States of America!

Raised in the recording studios of Los Angeles, Sara started singing professionally at the age of ten, providing background vocals for Michael Jackson's History album, Addams Family Values, Animaniacs, Lamb Chop's Play-Along, and Harry Connick Jr. and Mötley Crüe's Christmas albums. Sara graduated with a BFA from Carnegie Mellon University's prestigious Drama program.

Cameron Dingwall (director, co-writer) is a commercial & narrative director. His work as director and creator of TVLand's commercial series Storytime was a 2021 Finalist for Best Ad in the Digiday Video & TV Awards. His narrative work has received numerous awards, including Best Cinematography at Atlanta Underground Film Festival (The Story), Best of Fest at ICE Film Festival (Osiris), Best Director at Lightworks Film Festival (Kalamosiac). He was also awarded a participation medal in his fifth grade track and field day.

Currently, you can catch Cameron's directing work airing on national broadcast (Michelob Smiling Peyton Tap Handle), as well as streaming on Netflix (My Heroes Were Cowboys, second-unit director). He has directed commercials for TV Land, Michelob, Pacifico, Hershey's, FanDuel, Cover Girl, and Reebok. Past films have screened at Woodstock Film Festival, Twin Cites Film Festival, and Garden State Film Fest.