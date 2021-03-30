BroadwayWorld Stands With The Trans Youth Of Arkansas

The Arkansas Senate passed a bill Monday that would ban access to gender-affirming care for transgender minors, including reversible puberty blockers and hormones.

Unless Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoes it, Arkansas will become the first state to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth.

Gender-affirming care has been shown to save young people's lives by reducing their risk for suicide and depression. Major medical organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, the Endocrine Society and the American Psychiatric Association, among others, support gender-affirming care for trans youth and have opposed measures to limit it.

Healthcare is a human right.

BroadwayWorld is encouraging donations to inTRANSitive. Since the pandemic they have redistributed over $21,000 to Trans people in emergency situations in Northwest Arkansas. Applicants were primarily Black and Brown Trans women between the ages of 17 and 26. Most were facing eviction, homelessness, food insecurity and/or domestic violence. Over $15,000 of the funds redistributed have come from community donations.

Donate here.

The ACLU is also encouraging people to contact Gov. Hutchinson to demand he veto the bill.