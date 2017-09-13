BroadwayWorld Announces First Edinburgh Fringe Festival Awards; Nominations Now Open!

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the launch of our first ever Edinburgh Fringe Festival Awards - and the nominations are now open!

BroadwayWorld readers will nominate the top plays, musicals/operas, dance, physical theatre, and circus shows, as well as the top cabaret and variety performances from the 2017 festival.

Readers will also be able to vote on the best venue and the friendliest staff in a category with nominations set by our Edinburgh Fringe team.

Nominations will remain open until September 29th, and voting will open soon after. Winners will be announced once voting closes and the results are tabulated and audited.

Complete the nominations process below!

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is the single biggest celebration of arts and culture on the planet. Every August for three weeks the city of Edinburgh, Scotland's capital, welcomes an explosion of creative energy from around the globe.

Every year thousands of performers take to hundreds of stages all over Edinburgh to present shows for every taste. From big names in the world of entertainment to unknown artists looking to build their careers, the festival caters for everyone and includes theatre, comedy, dance, physical theatre, circus, cabaret, children's shows, musicals, opera, music, spoken word, exhibitions and events.

