BroadwayHD Will Offer SWEENEY TODD, JEKYLL AND HYDE, and More in October

BroadwayHD kicks off the month of October with a binge-worthy lineup of performances! Leading the charge is the eerie classic Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony Award winners Angela Lansbury and George Hearn as Mrs. Lovett and the vengeful Sweeney Todd. On October 17th, Jekyll and Hyde, starring David Hasselhoff in his Broadway debut, will make its way to the platform. As part of BroadwayHD's partnership with Stratford Festival, subscribers will have access to the critically-acclaimed Stratford Stage's 2017 production of Macbeth on October 24th, starring Ian Lake and Krystin Pellerin. Finally, on October 31st, Hugh Grant and Elizabeth McGovern star in a dramatic tale of love and loss in The Changeling.

Additionally, BroadwayHD is getting into the spirit of Halloween with a scary awesome playlist, debuting in October, including chilling performances like Jekyll and Hyde, Macbeth starring Patrick Stewart, The Toxic Avenger, Ruthless, and more.

"It's all treats and no tricks this month as we round out our library with these legendary shows that have proved to be audience favorites over the years," said BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers, and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley.

See below for a full line-up of what BroadwayHD subscribers can see starting this October:

October 1 - Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

One of the darkest musicals ever written, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after fifteen years of exile, in order to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. When revenge eludes him, Sweeney (George Hearn) swears vengeance on the entire human race, murdering as many people as he can, while his business associate, Mrs. Lovett (Angela Lansbury), bakes the bodies into meat pies and sells them to the unsuspecting public. Based on the 1973 play of the same title, this version from 1982 stars Tony Award winners Angela Lansbury (Mame, Gypsy) and George Hearn (La Cage aux Folles, Sunset Boulevard). It features a lush score by the legendary Stephen Sondheim and is directed by Hal Prince, who died this past year, leaving behind a stunning legacy of work on Broadway--from Cabaret to The Phantom of the Opera.

October 10 - The Diary of Anne Frank

Based on The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank, this four-part series tells the story of a teenage Jewish girl and her family as they are forced into hiding in the Nazi-occupied Netherlands. Originally broadcast as a BBC televised miniseries, this sobering production stars Elizabeth Bell (Midsomer Murders) and Katharine Schlesinger (Doctor Who).

October 17 - Jekyll and Hyde

Starring David Hasselhoff in the title role, Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical is an evocative tale of love, lust, madness and murder. Featuring music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, this musical broke house records at Broadway's Plymouth Theatre, where it ran for over four years and 1,500 performances. This intriguing tale about a doctor who conducts an experiment on himself that results in his bringing out the dark, murderous side of his inner self, "Mr. Hyde" also stars Coleen Sexton (Dear Evan Hansen) and Andrea Rivette (Miss Saigon) and also appearing in one of her earliest Broadway performances is Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I).

October 24 - Macbeth

Performed at the 2017 Stratford Festival, Antoni Cimolino's chilling production of Macbeth takes you back to the stark reality of the 11th century, when the murderous king clawed his way to power. It has been praised as "a thrilling terror" (Globe and Mail), "a bold and brutal take on the Scottish King's tragic tale" (Toronto Star), and "a brilliant, terrifying show" that leaves people "gasping in the dark" (Chicago Tribune). Starring Ian Lake (The Art of Racing in the Rain) as the title role and Krystin Pellerin (The Tudors) as Lady Macbeth, this is a production that will haunt your dreams and leave you tingling.

October 31 - The Changeling

Just days before her wedding, Beatrice-Joanna has a chance encounter with Alsemero, and realizes that she has met her one true love. To marry the man she loves, she persuades the love-struck henchman De Flores to murder her fiance, but does not anticipate the tragic consequences of her actions. Starring Hugh Grant (Notting Hill) and Elizabeth McGovern (Ordinary People).

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musical including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, A Night With Janis Joplin, The Phantom of The Opera, The King and I, Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com





