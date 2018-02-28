BroadwayHD Will Debut TOXIC AVENGER Musical At C2E2 Before Wide Release

BroadwayHD, the #1 streaming service for live theater, today announces the acquisition of The Toxic Avenger musical based on the cult film classic and that they will premiere the show at the biggest comic convention in the Midwest the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) on April 7.

From playwright Joe DiPietro and David Bryan (original founding member and keyboardist/vocalist for Bon Jovi), the Tony Award-winning team behind the hit West End musical 'Memphis', this acclaimed rock musical dubbed "an intoxicating blast of fun" by The Daily Telegraph in their 5-star rave review and the Daily Express says "To anyone that has seen the Book of Mormon, this is a must-see younger brother of a show!"

Toxie is a seven-foot mutant freak with superhuman strength and a supersized heart to match. He's out to save New Jersey, end global warming, win the heart of the prettiest (blindest) librarian in town and get home in time for dinner in this toxic love story with an environmental twist. Based on the 1984 cult classic, The Toxic Avenger tells the story of the citizens of Tromaville who are crying out for a hero. Enter Melvin Ferd the Third, an aspiring earth scientist determined to clean up the toxic waste problem. When a corrupt Mayor and her government goons get wind of his plans, they vow to stop this heroic feat, Melvin is tossed into a vat of toxic waste, and transformed into The Toxic Avenger, New Jersey's first superhero!

The premiere will start at 7 PM at the McCormick Center and feature a Q&A with the film's creator Lloyd Kaufman and DiPietro. After the show's premiere it will be made available for streaming on BroadwayHD for the rest of the world to see.

Related Articles