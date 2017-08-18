Broadway to Dim Lights In Memory of Stuart Thompson

The Broadway community mourns the loss of Tony Award winner Stuart Thompson, who died on August 17th at age 62. The marquees of Broadway theatres in New York will be dimmed in his memory on Tuesday, August 22nd at exactly 6:45pm for one minute.

Stuart Thompson received 20 Tony Award nominations for productions including: Sweat (2017), John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation (2017), King Charles III (2016), The Testament of Mary (2013), Jerusalem (2011), The Motherf**ker with the Hat(2011), Lend Me a Tenor (2010), A View From the Bridge (2010), On Golden Pond (2005), The Retreat From Moscow (2004),The Play What I Wrote (2003), The Tale of the Allergist's Wife (2001), Not About Nightingales (1999), and The Chairs (1998).

"Stuart Thompson was a committed industry leader and an extraordinary producer with a sincere passion for theatre. He championed work that made a difference to both artists and audiences. He was a gem and will be greatly missed," saidCharlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues."

Mr. Thompson, who produced the three longest running Broadway plays of the past 25 years, won the Tony Award for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (2015), Skylight (2015), Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman (2012), The Book of Mormon (2011), God of Carnage (2009), and Proof (2001).

Beyond the Tony Awards, Mr. Thompson received the Commercial Theatre Institute's Robert Whitehead Award for Outstanding Achievement in Commercial Theatre Producing in 2010. He was also on the Board of Directors of the Broadway League and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

He is survived by his husband Joseph Roland Baker III and family: Graham Thompson Nicole Thompson, Lucy Thompson, Paula Baker, Ben Fournier, Joey Fournier, Beau Fournier, Drew Fournier, Joe Baker Jr, Joyce Baker, and Margot McCowage.

His full Broadway biography can be found on the Internet Broadway Database.

