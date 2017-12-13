Broadway and TV Star Megan Hilty Reschedules London Concerts for June

Club 11 London and Megan Hilty have confirmed the rescheduling of Megan's 2017 London concerts to the 3rd of June 2018. Megan will play two shows only at Cadogan Hall, Sloane Square at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available from www.club11.london/megan2018 at 11 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday 14th December 2017.

Megan Hilty is most recognisable for her portrayal of seasoned triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama "Smash." She followed up the series with a starring role on the comedy "Sean Saves the World."

Last spring, Hilty received critical acclaim for her role of 'Brooke Ashton' in Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of "Noises Off," for which she earned Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League award nominations.

Hilty made her Broadway debut as Glinda in "Wicked" and went on to perform the role in both the national tour and in Los Angeles.





Related Articles