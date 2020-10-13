Broadway Up Close Announces Broadway Paper Crane Project

Once 1,000 paper cranes are collected, Broadway Up Close is going to create a showcase of this tangible, theatrical hope to be displayed.

Since 2010, Broadway Up Close Walking Tours has been creating in-person experiences on the sidewalks of Times Square, bringing guests closer to the fun facts, history, magic, and ghost stories of the 41 Broadway theaters. On March 12, 2020, that all changed.

While it initially looked like the Broadway shutdown due to COVID-19 would abate after a month or so, news reports told a different story. Now, with the announcement on Friday, October 9, 2020 of Broadway's shutdown extending until May 31, 2021, things for our theatrical industry are looking bleak.

In response to this Broadway postponement, Broadway Up Close has created the Broadway Paper Crane Project. In Japanese culture, the paper crane is a holy animal that is believed to live for a thousand years. They represent a wish for peace, for hope, and for recovery. An ancient Japanese legend promises that anyone who folds 1,000 paper cranes will have their wish come true. Utilizing community involvement, Broadway Up Close is asking anyone who would like to spread a little theatrical hope into the universe to contribute their own paper crane. Echoing the Times Square tradition of writing a wish for the new year on a piece of confetti that gets dropped during the New Year's Eve Ball Drop celebrations, participants should write their Broadway wish for the future on the wings of their crane.

Participants are encouraged to use whatever paper they'd like to create their Broadway paper crane: old sheet music, wrapping paper, or even an old Playbill - anything theatrical and unique. For easy folding instructions, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfnyopxdJXQ

Broadway paper cranes can be submitted to:

Broadway Up Close

557 W. 140th Street

Suite 3C

New York, NY 10031

Once 1,000 paper cranes are collected, Broadway Up Close is going to create a showcase of this tangible, theatrical hope to be displayed at their gift shop in the middle of Times Square for all to see, just steps away from the beautiful Broadway theaters. And with the achievement of 1,000 cranes, perhaps the combined wishes will bring Broadway's safe and speedy recovery closer to fruition.

