Broadway Rewind: Welcome Christmas with DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!

Today we rewind to 2018, when Gavin Lee was stepping into the role of the Grinch on its 2018 tour, where it played the Theater at Madison Square Garden, Chicago Theatre, and more. With music by Mel Marvin and a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason, this iteration of the tour was directed by Matt August and also starred Jacquelyn Piro Donovan, Danny Gurwin, Aleksa Kurbalija, Ken Land, Rosemary Loar, Mackenzie Mercer, Avery Sell, and many more.

Featuring the hit songs "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas," the Grinch discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday musical that The New York Times hails as "100 times better than any bedtime story." Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

Below, watch some scenes from the show!