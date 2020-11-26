Broadway Rewind: 'Turkey Lurkey Time'- Thanksgiving Song or Christmas Song?

Today we rewind to 2019, when we asked some of your favorite Broadway stars to decide which holiday the classic Broadway tune was geared towards.

In 1968, Promises, Promises, a musical based on the 1960 film The Apartment, premiered on Broadway. Featuring music by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Hal David, and a book by Neil Simon, the show features enduring classics like "Say a Little Prayer," "A House Is Not a Home" and "I'll Never Fall in Love Again," but none left such a legacy (especially at this time of year) as "Turkey Lurkey Time." Featuring the unforgettable choreography of Michael Bennett, and danced originally by Donna McKechnie, Baayork Lee and Julane Stites, the song has undoubtedly become a beloved classic of the musical theatre holiday cannon... but which holiday?

BroadwayWorld wanted to settle the debate once and for all, so last year we checked in with some of Broadway's finest, including Tony Yazbeck, Sierra Boggess, Christopher Sieber, Norm Lewis, and many more to decide: "Turkey Lurkey Time": Thanksgiving song or Christmas song?

Related Articles