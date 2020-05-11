Broadway Rewind: TUCK EVERLASTING Gets Ready to Enchant on Broadway

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

If you could live forever, would you? When Winnie Foster discovers the magical secret of the Tuck family, she embarks on an extraordinary adventure that will change her life forever. Take a journey you'll never forget in this powerful new musical about love, family and living life to the fullest.

Tuck Everlasting played for only 39 performances at the Broadhurst Theatre, where it opened on April 26, 2016. Below, watch as the cast rehearses for Broadway!





Related Articles