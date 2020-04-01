Broadway Rewind: ROCK OF AGES Strikes a Chord on Broadway!

As Broadway braces for a month of darkness, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

This episode kicks off at the opening party of The Donmar Warehouse's production of Mary Stuart, which brought back to Broadway Tony Award winner Janet McTeer, Harriet Walter and the late great Brian Murray. Co-star John Benjamin Hickey told me what this experience meant to him, 'Working with these two extraordinary women and this great director has been an embarrassment of riches.'

It's then on to Sardi's to catch up with Tony Award Winner Faith Prince, who was stepping into the role of Ursula in Disney's 'The Little Mermaid'. She said, 'I grew up on Cruella de Vil and all the Disney classics. I loved all the villains. I loved to be scared as a kid. I wanted her to be a real character. Not playing at it, but a real sense of danger because kids know better than anybody when you're putting on.'

We close out at the opening of the Broadway run of Rock of Ages, which features some of the greatest rock songs of the 80's. It had a sensational cast including Constantine Maroulis, Amy Spanger, James Carpinello, Wesley Taylor.





Related Articles