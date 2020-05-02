Broadway Rewind: Patrick Page Brings THE GRINCH from Page to Stage in 2006!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

This episode was during the holidays and BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge takes a look at two family musicals Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas, which starred Patrick Page and then to Madison Square Garden to give you a sneak peek at Cirque du Soleil's special window show ' Wintuk'.





