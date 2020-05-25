Broadway Rewind: ONCE Falls Slowly to Broadway in 2012!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2012 for the opening night of Once! The musical, which ran for 1168 performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, starred Steve Kazee and Cristin Milioti in the leading roles. ONCE tells the story of an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant drawn together by their shared love of music. Over the course of one fateful week, their unexpected friendship and collaboration evolves into a powerful but complicated romance, heightened by the raw emotion of the songs they create together.

Watch scenes from the musical below!

