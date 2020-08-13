Broadway Rewind: NEXT TO NORMAL Brings Family Drama to Bryant Park in 2010

Miss the mountains? We've got you covered.

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

July in NYC means just one thing to Broadway fans- the return of Broadway in Bryant Park! Of course, along with Broadway, the series is paused this year, but that doesn't mean that you can't enjoy performances from past seasons.

Today we flashback to 2010, when Next to Normal performed on the Bryant Park stage. Next to Normal opened on April 15, 2009 at the Booth Theatre, where it played for 733 performances. Directed by Michael Greif, the musical starred Alice Ripley, J. Robert Spencer, Adam Chanler-Berat, Jennifer Damiano, Aaron Tveit and Louis Hobson.

Next to Normal explores how one suburban household copes with crisis. With provocative lyrics and an electrifying score of more than 30 original songs, Next to Normal shows how far two parents will go to keep themselves sane and their family's world intact.

Watch below as Jessica Phillips, Meghann Fahy and Kyle Dean Massey perform "I Miss the Mountains," "Superboy and the Invisible Girl," and "I'm Alive" and click here for even more performances from Broadway in Bryant Park.

