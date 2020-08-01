Broadway Rewind: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. & Karen Olivo Sing TICK, TICK... BOOM!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2014, for the Encores! Off-Center production of tick, tick... boom! tick, tick... BOOM!, with book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson, is an autobiographical musical by the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent. First performed as a solo rock monologue by Larson in 1990, it is the story of an aspiring composer who questions his life choices on the eve of his thirtieth birthday.

The Encores! production starred Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karen Olivo and Leslie Odom, Jr. and was directed by directed by Oliver Butler and choreographed by Camille A. Brown.

Watch as the cast performs in rehearsals below!

