Broadway Rewind: James Snyder & Elizabeth Stanley Get Ready to Bring CRY BABY to Broadway!

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge continues his journey with the latest Broadway Rewind, which takes the audience to Town Hall for the 4th annual ABC Daytime Salutes BC/EFA, but we start things off by meeting the company and bringing you a sneak peek at the Broadway musical Cry Baby, which is based on the hit John Waters film. It starred James Snyder, Elizabeth Stanley and Harriet Harris. Waters told me how he felt about being asked to turn one of his other hit films into a Broadway musical. 'I was thrilled because I had just had such a wonderful experience with Hairspray and to be honest, Cry Baby was the only real musical movie I ever made. Hairspray was a dance movie. The music in this is such a breath of new talent on Broadway.'

It was then on to Town Hall for the 4th Annual ABC Daytime Salutes BC/EFA. Susan Lucci talked about the importance of the organization and the special night itself, 'I felt so excited. It was so much fun. Tonight, alone we raised over three hundred thousand dollars and in the last four shows we have raised over one million dollars. It's win, win for everybody.'





