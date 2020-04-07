Broadway Rewind: GUYS AND DOLLS Is Back to Rock the Boat on Broadway!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge continues his look back at the theatre with this 2009 episode of Broadway Rewind which looks at a Broadway musical revival and two off- Broadway plays, but, it starts things off with one of the last interviews that Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Horton Foote gave before he passed away. Then, it's a look at Frank Ingrasciotta one man show Blood Type: Ragu. We then drop by the first day of rehearsal for the Broadway run of Dan Gordon's riveting play Irena's Vow starring Tovah Feldshuh, who summed up what the show means, 'You matter, that is what this show means. If I, Irena Gut, can do this, think what you can do.'

We then close out the show at the opening night of director Des McAnuff's revival of the classic Frank Loesser musical Guys and Dolls. Des said, 'I wanted to go back to Damon Runyon's time. He wrote the Broadway stories between '29 and '37 so, we set it very loosely in '35, it's a mythic landscape anyway, and I asked Jo Loesser about this idea and she thought Frank would like it, so that was good enough for me.'





