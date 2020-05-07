Broadway Rewind: FINIAN'S RAINBOW Makes Broadway Look to the Sky in 2009!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2009, when Finian's Rainbow had its fourth Broadway revival at the St. James Theatre. Starring Cheyenne Jackson, Kate Baldwin, Christopher Fitzgerald, Jim Norton and Chuck Cooper, the musical transferred to Broadway following an Encores! production earlier that year. In Finian's Rainbow, An elderly Irishman, Finian, moves to the southern United States with his daughter Sharon, to bury a stolen pot of gold near Fort Knox, in the mistaken belief that it will grow. Og, a leprechaun, follows them, desperate to recover his treasure before the loss of it turns him permanently human.

Check out clips from the musical below!





