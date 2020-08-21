Broadway Rewind: Daniel Radcliffe Returns to Broadway in THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN

Today we rewind to 2014!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2014, for opening night of Martin McDonagh's The Cripple of Inishmaan. The play opened on April 20 at the Cort Theatre, where it played for 105 performances. Directed by Michael Grandage, it starred Ingrid Craigie, Pádraic Delaney, Sarah Greene, Gillian Hanna, Gary Lilburn, Conor MacNeill, Pat Shortt, June Watson and Daniel Radcliffe.

Set on the remote island of Inishmaan off the west coast of Ireland, word arrives that a Hollywood film is being made on the neighboring island of Inishmore. The one person who wants to be in the film more than anybody is young Cripple Billy, if only to break away from the bitter tedium of his daily life. The comic masterpiece examines an ordinary coming of age in extraordinary circumstances and confirms his position as one of the most original Irish voices to emerge in the second half of the twentieth century.

Below, watch as we take you inside opening night!

