Broadway Rewind: Cheyenne Jackson & Kate Baldwin Look to the Sky in FINIAN'S RAINBOW!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

"After reflecting on this episode," says BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge, "It is so wonderful to see how many actors who work in so many different mediums, always return to the theatre. This episode of Broadway Rewind features an Encore's production and two new Broadway plays. We start at the opening night of Yasmina Reza's play God of Carnage, which welcomed to Broadway Jeff Daniels, Hope Davis, Marcia Gay Harden and the Soprano's James Gandolfini. Jeff Daniels talked about what makes Yazmina such a wonderful playwright, 'She brilliant in setting up a premise, and from that, she goes into so many wonderful areas and people, starting to say what they really think and feel, and she's a really wonderful playwright and I am so glad I got to do this play.'"

"We then visit with Tony Award winners Jeremy Irons and Joan Allen, who were returning to Broadway for the first time in over 20 years in Michael Jacobs play Impressionism directed by Jack O'Brien. Also, in the cast were Marsha Mason, Andre De Shields and Aaron Lazar. But we start things off at the opening 'That's the great thing the theatre has a lot of people seeing the same thing and feeling many of the same things, laughter. When you get waves after waves of laughter coming from the audience, it's a great feeling.'"

"We close things out with a look at the 48th production of City Center's famed Encore's, the glorious musical Finian's Rainbow, which starred Kate Baldwin, Cheyenne Jackson, Jim Norton and Terri White. It was directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle. Kate told me, 'I get to sing the most beautiful songs. I think Burton Lane was a master of melody.' Cheyenne said he knew the songs but didn't really know the story, 'It's very, very current. I was actually surprised. The main crux of the plot is a bigoted white man in power from the south who is being replaced by an open-minded black man. Hmmm. So, it's very current.'"





