Broadway Rewind: CARRIE Raises Her Blood-Curdling Voice Off-Broadway

Today we rewind to 2011!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2011, when Carrie returned to the off-Broadway stage with MCC. The reworked production opened March 1, 2011, with a book by Lawrence D. Cohen, music by Academy Award winning composer Michael Gore, and lyrics by Academy Award winning lyricist Dean Pitchford. Directed by Stafford Arima, it starred Marin Mazzie, Christy Altomare, Carmen Cusack, Jeanna de Waal, Derek Klena, and Molly Ranson as the lonely, vengeful, yet fragile girl at the center of it all.

Based on Stephen King's bestselling novel, the musical of Carrie hadn't been seen since its legendary 1988 Broadway production. This version of the musical was set today, in the small town of Chamberlain, Maine,

Below, watch as the cast gives a sneak peek of the show!

