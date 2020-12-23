Broadway Rewind: A CHRISTMAS STORY Arrives on Broadway!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2012, when A Christmas Story was celebrating opening night on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where it played for 51 performances. With music and lyrics Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Joseph Robinette, the show was directed by John Rando and choreographed by Warren Carlyle and starred Dan Lauria, Zac Ballard, John Bolton, Erin Dilly, Caroline O'Connor, and Johnny Rabe.

The story from a cherished movie classic that's enchanted millions is now a musical spectacular. In 1940's Indiana, a bespectacled boy named Ralphie has a big imagination and one wish for Christmas-a Red Ryder BB Gun. A kooky leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a cranky department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the obstacles that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas dream.

Below, watch as the cast goes down the red carpet for their opening night on Broadway!