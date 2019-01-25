Broadway Records Announces the Release of BULLDOZER: THE BALLAD OF ROBERT MOSES Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording

Broadway Records today announced that Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses (Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording) will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, January 25, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.comand Amazon.com.

Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses is the new rock musical written by Peter Galperin and , and starring Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis, Molly Pope, Wayne Wilcox, Ryan Knowles and Kacie Sheik, featuring a four-piece rock band and spotlighting Master Builder Robert Moses' evolution from a young idealist fervent with a desire to build the greatest city in the world to a power-insulated enemy of the people, corrupted, lost and alone.

A staggering story of fantastic accomplishment and personal defeat intertwining intimate themes of love and loss with the great social issues that gripped the 20th century urban environment, Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses charts the rise and fall of one man, the young woman who loved him, and the great human toll that was paid to build the New York City of today.

Star Constantine Maroulis will sign copies of Bulldozer at Broadway Records' booth at BroadwayCon on Sunday, January 13 from 2-3pm.

