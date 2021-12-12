Broadway Producer Leonard Soloway Passes Away

The Broadway League sadly just shared the passing of Leonard Soloway. Soloway was a 3-time Tony Award winning Producer, General Manager, and Company Manager on Broadway from 1961-2011. He was nominated for 7 awards throughout his career, and had worked on 59 Broadway shows. Leonard Soloway was a beloved member of the theatre community. The Broadway great was 93.

Leonard Soloway had been involved with over 150 productions, including Waiting in the Wings with Lauren Bacall and Rosemary Harris, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, A Moon For the Misbegotten and Mark Twain Tonight! with Hal Holbrook.



His productions collected more than 40 Tony Awards, 21 Drama Desk Awards and three Pulitzer Prizes. In addition to launching many careers from performers to craftspeople, Leonard has worked with veteran stage actors like Jason Robards and Colleen Dewhurst as well as film stars like Paul Newman whose revival of Our Town on Broadway was facilitated by Mr. Soloway.

In 2019, a documentary was released about Soloway's life and legacy entitled LEONARD SOLOWAY'S BROADWAY. The documentary is available to purchase on Amazon and YouTube. Leonard Soloway shined a bright light on Broadway and will be dearly missed.