Broadway Presbyterian Church to Host 11TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SING ALONG Next Month
The merriment concludes with a special appearance by a very jolly holiday guest.
THE 11TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SING ALONG, an Upper West Side holiday favorite held annually at the historic Broadway Presbyterian Church at W114th and Broadway will be held this year on Sunday, December 4th at 5:30 PM EST. A uniquely warm and festive opportunity to sing in the season with Broadway performers and musicians, the family friendly Christmas Singalong offers holiday music both sacred and secular, with beloved stories and traditions from far and near, old and new.
Featuring: Everett Bradley (Grammy Nominee, creator of "HOLIDELIC", Percussionist for Bon Jovi), Ellen Harvey (PRESENT LAUGHTER), T. Oliver Reid (HADESTOWN, AFTER MIDNIGHT, Award winning Cabaret Artist ), Robin Lyon (A CHORUS LINE, JOSEPH AMD THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT), LJ Ganser (Audie Award Winner), Jennifer Allen (SISTER ACT, BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY) Maddie Shea Baldwin (BRIGHT STAR). Also, BPCNS alums: Cedric Allen Hills, Lily Ganser, and Dashiell Chase
Paula Leggett Chase (TOOTSIE, THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN) hosts, with music director David Chase (HELLO DOLLY, THE MUSIC MAN, Apple TV's FLYING OVER SUNSET SCHMIGADOON; THE MARVELOUS MRS MAISEL) at the piano, and Steven Malone (FLYING OVER SUNSET, SCHMIGADOON) at the organ.
The 11th Annual CHRISTMAS SING ALONG will also be streamed from the church's website www.bpcnyc.org/livestream and on FaceBook. $10 donation suggested. All proceeds support Broadway Presbyterian Church Nursery School. @greatlittleschool.com
