Broadway Podcast Network Announces Premiere Of THE ROUNDTABLE WITH ROBERT BANNON Podcast

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) announces “The Roundtable” podcast has joined the network, hosted by award-winning recording artist and actor Robert Bannon. Each week features guests from Broadway, stage, screen, and social media to talk about the journey of entertainment, with live episodes on Thursday nights on Facebook and YouTube.

“It has been a joy to bring 'The Roundtable' to life over the past two years. When the chance to bring 'The Roundtable' to the Broadway Podcast Network arose, I knew it was home. BPN provides the best content on art, theatre, and culture. We are so excited to be joining forces with them to continue to talk to artists about art! I hope you will join us weekly as we deep dive with the best creatives around,” Bannon said.

Episodes available to listen now feature Tony Award winners Joaquina Kalukango and J. Harrison Ghee, Emmy Award Nominee Marcia Cross, Grammy Award Winner Erica Campbell,Cabaret star Jeff Harnar, ballet dancer Maxfield Haynes, Drag Superstar Trevor Ashley. Upcoming episodes will feature conversations with pop music sensation David Archuleta, Tiktok star Mercury Stardust, singer/songwriter Stewart Taylor, and Tom Sweitzer, actor and writer of new Off-Broadway play 20 SECONDS.

To listen to “The Roundtable,” visit BPN.fm/Roundtable or wherever you get your podcasts

