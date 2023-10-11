Broadway Podcast Network And Sounder Collaborate To Elevate Theater Podcasting

Discover how this partnership will transform the theater podcasting landscape, providing new opportunities for content creators, advertisers, and theater enthusiasts.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Broadway Podcast Network And Sounder Collaborate To Elevate Theater Podcasting

Sounder, the AI-powered audio intelligence platform, is collaborating with Broadway Podcast Network (BPN), the premier digital storytelling destination for everyone, everywhere who loves theater and performing arts. This collaboration promises to transform the theater podcasting landscape, opening new horizons for content creators, advertisers, and theater enthusiasts alike.

BPN, renowned for its exceptional theater-rooted podcasts, has been a driving force behind the expansion of performing arts-related audio content. Sounder, with its state-of-the-art technology and data-driven approach, has carved a niche that serves to heighten capabilities for precision targeting in podcast monetization. BPN and Sounder aim to bring a better experience for both the listeners & brands, which will drive more fruitful and deeper engagement across the board.

This partnership will yield a host of exciting benefits, including but not limited to:

  • Monetization Empowerment: BPN will benefit from Sounder's robust monetization tools by providing greater insight into content packaging options while preserving the integrity of the listener experience.

  • Advanced Analytics and Targeting: Advertisers will benefit from sophisticated analytics and precise targeting capabilities, ensuring their campaigns reach the most relevant theater-loving audiences.

"Broadway Podcast Network is thrilled to join forces with Sounder, a technology pioneer in the podcasting industry," said Dori Berinstein, Co-Founder and CEO of BPN. "Our mission is to connect theater enthusiasts with the content they love, and this partnership allows us to do so on an unprecedented scale."

Sounder's Vice President of Sales and Client Success, Brittany Hall, added, "We are excited to work with Broadway Podcast Network, the supreme listening destination for theater podcasting. Together, we will materially expand opportunities for advertisers and theater aficionados alike."

The partnership between BPN and Sounder signifies a momentous leap forward for theater podcasting, promising an abundance of new opportunities for content creators, advertisers, and the dedicated theater-loving audience.

About Broadway Podcast Network

Broadway Podcast Network is the premier digital storytelling destination for everyone, everywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts. Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theatre from the best seats in the house.

About Sounder

Sounder is the AI-powered, end-to-end audio intelligence platform that is shaping the future of the entire audio ecosystem. Our proprietary technology brings together publishers, brands and agencies, ad tech marketplaces, and data partners to revolutionize how audio content is discovered, monetized, and optimized. We're proud to deliver unparalleled value to our partners and customers and maximize their audio advertising potential through AI-driven insights and solutions. Unlock the true value of audio content at sounder.ai.



