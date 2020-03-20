Broadway League Cancels 2020 Jimmy Awards
The Broadway League has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Jimmy Awards® due to the ongoing crisis with COVID-19. This decision was made out of respect for the health and safety of the many students, families, theatre professionals, and fans who attend and participate in this national program each year.
"We are heartbroken that so many of the 143,000 students who participate in high school musicals across the country will not have an opportunity to show off their hard work, and that 92 nominees won't be able to realize their Broadway dreams this year by performing live on a Broadway stage at the Jimmy Awards in New York City," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League.
"Our priority is the health and safety of all. We look forward to next year when we can welcome nominees and fans back to the Big Apple and continue to celebrate the future of Broadway together at the 2021 Jimmy Awards."
The Jimmy Awards are the culmination of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA). Student performers qualify for the nationwide program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards ceremonies which are presented and/or sponsored by Broadway League member performing arts centers. More than 1,700 high schools in 25 states now participate in these annual events.
