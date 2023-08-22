Broadway Inspirational Voices Will Honor Ayodele Casel, Marc Shaiman, and Audra McDonald at Hope In Harmony: Award Ceremony & Fundraiser Event

Broadway Inspirational Voices has announced their fourth annual fundraising event, "Hope In Harmony: Award Ceremony & Fundraiser," scheduled to take place on Monday, October 9, 2023, at Sony Hall at the Paramount Hotel in Times Square. Dedicated to spreading positivity and fostering change through the power of music, Broadway Inspirational Voices has touched the hearts of audiences worldwide. The evening of celebration and philanthropy will honor the choir's outstanding achievements and raise funds to support their mission of inspiring hope and unity.

BIV will present their 2023 Inspiration Award to United States Artist Fellowship Recipient tap dancer and choreographer Ayodele Casel, multi-Grammy/ Emmy/Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman, and six-time Tony Award winning actress and singer Audra McDonald. The BIV Inspiration Award celebrates an individual or organization who is changing the dynamics of not only the arts but society as a whole. The BIV Inspiration honoree bravely tells their truth with incomparable passion and talent.

“Founded nearly 30 years ago by Tony and Grammy-nominated Michael McElroy, Broadway Inspirational Voices began in 1994 when many of those impacted by AIDS and AIDS-related complications came from within the Broadway community and saw a profound need for hope, unity, and inspiration,” said Angela Grovey, Executive Director of BIV. “Almost three decades later, we've been honored to serve communities in need through uplifting choir performances and our signature arts, education, and outreach community programs including children to seniors to criminal justice initiatives. Our annual fundraiser is a true celebration and an opportunity to lift up those who have inspired BIV and to show our community what we are doing to inspire the next generation. This year's honorees have truly given beyond themselves and positively impacted our community. Acknowledging these industry luminaries is a small gift we can give them for the work they have done and continue to do for our community. To say 'thank you' is an honor. To say, 'you inspired us to...' is at the core of BIV's mission.”

“It means the world to me to be an honoree at this year's Broadway Inspirational Voices Benefit. Every time I have been lucky enough to attend one of their performances or outreach events, I leave it completely uplifted and transformed. The work BIV does in bringing communities together through their incredible music, mentorship, and outreach is life affirming and vital to all who encounter them. I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this year's celebration,” said Honoree Audra McDonald.

“I have been loving The Broadway Inspirational Voices since they first appeared. Just ask my husband Lou how many times I have listened in the car to them singing Sondheim's “Sunday" with Billy Porter. And sobbed every time. A BIV concert is a piece of heaven on earth, and I am so profoundly moved to be honored by this organization. The good work they do, the amazing musical arrangements they have created, and the fact that the BIV is made of people of all colors and genders, with the only thing required is that you can SING! I can't wait to hear what they do with my songs, and I hope all my friends and collaborators will dig deep and buy a seat to this night to hear them and watch me shout, holler and weep copiously!” said Honoree Marc Shaiman.

The "Hope In Harmony" event will be a memorable evening of entertainment, elegance, and inspiration. Attendees will experience a captivating award ceremony recognizing both the exceptional work BIV continues to do with its Arts & Education Programming and the remarkable impact our honorees have made on communities near and far. With Broadway's finest coming together, the stage will be alight with performances that resonate with the soul and uplift the spirit. Followed by a cocktail party providing guests with the opportunity to mingle with choir members, Broadway luminaries, and other distinguished attendees who share a passion for the arts and positive change.

The evening's guest host is three-time Tony Award and Grammy nominee Joshua Henry with performances by John Manzari, Naomi Funaki, Emilie Kouatchou, Shoshana Bean, Shayna Steele, Tony Award winning actor J Harrison Ghee, and Jared Alexander. The event's music and performances are curated by BIV's Artistic Director Allen René Louis.

"This night is an opportunity for our community to celebrate with us, as we acknowledge the work of The Broadway Inspirational Voices, but to also be inspired to join in the work! It is important for us to highlight and honor these members of our community because their work has and will continue to create sparks of inspiration and hope all over the world - and that inspires us all! If more people were committed to being a source of hope and inspiration and joined their 'voices' in the 'song' of hope, more lives could be touched - and that is a powerful thing!” said BIV's Artistic Director Allen René Louis.

All proceeds from the event will go towards Broadway Inspirational Voices' initiatives, including community outreach programs, music education efforts, and collaborative projects that bring the joy of music and the arts to underserved populations.