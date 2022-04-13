Broadway Green Alliance Will Present an Earth Day Concert Featuring Broadway Stars

The Broadway Green Alliance will present a free Broadway Earth Day Concert in Times Square on April 23 to celebrate Earth Day.

The concert will take place between 41st and 42nd Streets from 11 AM-5 PM. At this time, the area will be shut down to cars. The concert will feature Broadway performances in the morning and student performances in the afternoon.

Performers will include Tony nominee Beth Malone, Andrew Arrington, Saint Aubyn, Jeremy Gaston, Tamar Greene, Laurel Harris, Arielle Jacobs, Rob Marnell, Lindsay Roberts, and DeAnne Stewart.

