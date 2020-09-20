Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction Goes Virtual Today

Purchase video meet and greets, take part in auctions, and more!

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction goes online for the first time today, Sunday, September 20, 2020.

All of the offerings can be found at broadwaycares.org/flea.

Celebrating the beloved tables that in other years would have lined the streets of the theater district, "Flea Market finds" will feature unique bundles from celebrated Broadway shows and theatrical organizations. Among the shows and organizations represented in these special finds are the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers, Beetlejuice, Broadway Green Alliance, Broadway Makers Alliance, Broadway Pins, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Six, United Scenic Artists and Wicked. There will also be a special package of opening night gifts from Freestyle Love Supreme, Fun Home and Mary Poppins.

Live video meet-and-greets will offer fans the virtual equivalent of the always popular photo booth. Enjoy private chats with favorite Broadway actors including Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), DeMarius Copes (Mean Girls), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), Colin Donnell (Anything Goes, TV's "Arrow"), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Karla Puno Garcia (Hamilton), Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Adrianna Hicks (Six), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Lesli Margherita (Matilda the Musical), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Ryan McCartan (Frozen, TV's "Liv and Maddie"), Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), Abby Mueller (Six), Patti Murin (Frozen), Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), Samantha Pauly (Six), Andrew Rannells (the upcoming Netflix versions of The Boys in the Band and The Prom), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations), Krysta Rodriguez (Public Works' Hercules), Kyle Selig (Mean Girls), Jenna Ushkowitz (Waitress, TV's "Glee"), Marisha Wallace (The West End's Waitress), Adrienne Warren (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical) and Patrick Wilson (Oklahoma!, TV's "Fargo"). Stars are subject to change.

The video chats, similar to FaceTime calls and handled through the Looped app, will be between 12 pm and 5 pm Eastern. You can purchase as many video chat slots as you'd like at broadwaycares.org/flea.

Early bidding is underway on silent and live auction items at broadwaycares.org/flea. Live auction lots up for bidding online include 20-minute Zoom conversations with Sutton Foster, Jonathan Groff, Patti LuPone, Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce together, Bernadette Peters, Ben Platt and Aaron Tveit; opening night and party tickets to American Buffalo, The Minutes, MJ The Musical, The Music Man and Plaza Suite; the first page of the "New York State of Mind" score from Barbra Streisand's acclaimed 2014 album Partners signed by Steisand and duet partner Billy Joel (who also wrote the song), and more. Online early bidding on live auction items closes today at 4 pm. This auction switches to a live Zoom-room bidding battle at 5 pm Eastern on Sunday, September 20. The live auction is at capacity and not currently able to accept more attendees.

Silent auction items will remain up for bid until 5pm Eastern on Sunday, September 20. Among the 85 lots of theatrical treasures are handwritten and signed musical phrases from Hadestown, Once on This Island, Rocky and Waitress, and items signed by Kristin Chenoweth, Charlie Cox, Bryan Cranston, Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Harvey Fierstein, Andrew Garfield, Tom Hiddleston, Larry Kramer, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Liza Minnelli, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Sondheimand many more.

Every dollar donated during the virtual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised $870,167. Since 1987, the 33 editions of this highly anticipated annual event have raised $15.4 million.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You