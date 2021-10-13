Broadway Entertainment is Back - Alan Menken, Linda Eder, Paul Anka and More!

Broadway entertainment is back at the Ridgefield Playhouse! On November 6 (8pm) it's A Whole New World of Alan Menken- a one-man show featuring 30 years of his hit songs and stories! Also coming up:

As seen on PBS, Under The Streetlamp, October 22

Anka Sings Sinatra His Songs, My Songs, My Way, November 10

Straight from Broadway The Jersey Tenors, November 12

Linda Eder Originated the role of "Lucy" in Broadway's Jekyll and Hyde, November 19

Ann Hampton Callaway Performs The Linda Ronstadt Songbook, March 12

For additional information, call 203-438-5795 or visit RIDGEFIELDPLAYHOUSE.ORG