Broadway Entertainment is Back - Alan Menken, Linda Eder, Paul Anka and More!
Check Out the Special Offer Below
Broadway entertainment is back at the Ridgefield Playhouse! On November 6 (8pm) it's A Whole New World of Alan Menken- a one-man show featuring 30 years of his hit songs and stories! Also coming up:
As seen on PBS, Under The Streetlamp, October 22
Anka Sings Sinatra His Songs, My Songs, My Way, November 10
Straight from Broadway The Jersey Tenors, November 12
Linda Eder Originated the role of "Lucy" in Broadway's Jekyll and Hyde, November 19
Ann Hampton Callaway Performs The Linda Ronstadt Songbook, March 12
For additional information, call 203-438-5795 or visit RIDGEFIELDPLAYHOUSE.ORG