Broadway Chat Series DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Season 4 Celebrates Silver W3 Award Win

DeForest Theatricals, in collaboration with co-producers Mayer Productions and Judith Manocherian, is thrilled to announce that their groundbreaking series, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk," has been honored with a prestigious Silver W3 Award. In addition, we extend our deep gratitude to Associate Producer Bardo Arts for their invaluable contributions to this remarkable achievement through both producing, DP and editing this amazing series.

The W3 Awards, now in its 18th season, is a highly regarded competition that recognizes outstanding digital content across various categories, including Websites, Online Marketing, Web Video, Mobile Sites and Apps, Social, Podcasts, and Emerging Tech. The awards attract thousands of submissions from talented digital content creators worldwide.

Hosted by the award-winning entertainer and TV hostess Doris Dear, the creation of executive producer Ray DeForest, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" takes viewers on a captivating journey back to the golden era of Broadway, TV, and film. The show combines insightful interviews with icons from these entertainment realms and storytelling with a unique twist - the creation of retro cocktails that add a touch of vintage glamour to each episode.

The series boasts an impressive lineup of all-star guests, including luminaries such as Sandy Duncan, Don Correia, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, Gabrielle Carteris, and many more. These distinguished guests share their personal stories, insights, and anecdotes, providing viewers with an intimate glimpse into the world of entertainment.

"I couldn't be more thrilled with the strength of the submissions into the 18th season of the W3 Awards," remarked Lauren Angeloni, Managing Director of the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). "A brilliant group of digital creators answered in force the rallying cry to 'Be the Spark.' The results were truly luminous."

"Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" has consistently pushed the boundaries of online entertainment, offering audiences a unique and engaging experience. This award-winning series, now in its fourth season, continues to captivate viewers with its blend of humor, heart, and authenticity.

Ray DeForest, executive producer, is deeply grateful for the dedication and talent of the entire production team, including the brilliant cast and crew, whose hard work and creativity have made "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" a resounding success.

Ray expressed, "We are overjoyed to receive this Silver W3 Award for 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk' Season 4. It is a testament to the passion and commitment of everyone involved in the project. We are immensely proud of the series and look forward to continuing to create content that resonates with our audience."

This Silver W3 Award is a remarkable achievement and reflects the commitment of DeForest Theatricals to producing innovative and high-quality digital content. The series' creators, producers, and talent are dedicated to delivering engaging, entertaining, and thought-provoking experiences to their viewers.

Watch all 4 seasons of "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" on Doris Dears YouTube channel HERE

About Doris Dear, Hostess of "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk"

Doris Dear, the charismatic and award-winning entertainer and TV hostess, is the heart and soul of "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk." Known for her timeless glamour, wit, and magnetic stage presence, Doris has graced both stages around the globe and television screens with her exceptional talent.

As a celebrated performer and captivating storyteller, Doris has shared the spotlight with legendary stars from the golden era of Broadway, TV, and film. Her unique ability to engage and connect with her guests and audience alike has made "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" a must-watch series for fans of entertainment history and retro glamour.

With a passion for preserving the magic of yesteryears and a flair for mixing vintage charm with modern sensibilities, Doris Dear continues to captivate and inspire audiences with her infectious enthusiasm and love for the arts. Join her on this unforgettable journey as she brings the legends of the past into the spotlight for "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk."

For more information about Doris Dear and her extraordinary career, visit Doris Dear's website