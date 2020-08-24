Broadway Catch Up: August 24 - Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, Ramin Karimloo, Alex Boniello, and more!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Odom, Jr. and Robinson go behind the scenes of Love in the Time of Corona, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, Ramin Karimloo, Alex Boniello, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Hailey Kilgore, Solea Pfeiffer, and more perform in Broadway For Racial Justice's Amplified concert!

Broadway For Racial Justice recently held a concert, titled Amplified, featuring Hailey Kilgore, Solea Pfeiffer, Shoshana Bean, Jessie Mueller, and more. The event was hosted by Patina Miller and Brandon Michael Nase.

The lineup also includes Kalen Allen, Brittany Campbell, Kayla Davion, Deon'te Goodman, Sapphire Hart, Morgan James, Andre Malcolm, Arianne Meneses, Joey Rosario, and Empty Royalty.

Ramin Karimloo performs Delicate by Damien Rice!

Ramin Karimloo joined cellist Rebecca Raw for a performance of Delicate by Damien Rice. The performance was then posted to Karimloo's Instagram account.

"Thankful for [Rebecca] for joining and having some fun with this during a rehearsal," he wrote in the caption.

Behind the scenes of Love in the Time of Corona!

Freeform's highly anticipated limited series "Love in the Time of Corona" premiered as a special two-night limited event, beginning SATURDAY, AUG. 22, at 8 p.m. EST/PST and continuing SUNDAY, AUG. 23, at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The episodes will also be available on Hulu the following day.

Alex Boniello's releases quarantine music video for 'Pigeons'!

Alex Boniello recently released an original song entitled Pigeons. Alex had begun working on a full length EP after he wrapped his two year run in Dear Evan Hansen, but the stay-at-home orders amidst the Covid-19 pandemic took him and his collaborators out of the studio to focus on the safety of themselves and loved ones.

Mercedes Ruehl and Michael Urie appear on Virtual Halston!

VIRTUAL HALSTON - Julie Halston's weekly YouTube talk show, continued with award-winning actors Mercedes Ruehl and Michael Urie, who reunite to discuss their unforgettable turns as mother and son in the recent revival of TORCH SONG TRILOGY.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson take a relationship test!

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Zoomed in to take Buzzfeed's relationship test recently, ahead of the premiere of their new show Love in the Time of Corona.

