Broadway Cares 2020 EASTER BONNET COMPETITION Canceled

It was announced today that the annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS 2020 Easter Bonnet Competition has been canceled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The event was scheduled to take place April 20 and 21 at the Minskoff Theatre.

Though regular in-venue fundraising efforts have been suspended with the closure of Broadway and touring productions, donations can still be made to the BC/EFA COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Click here to learn more and donate.

The Easter Bonnet Competition is the annual culmination celebrating six weeks of fundraising by Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies. Winners are named for top fundraising production, best presentation and best bonnet design, as well as the announcement of the much-anticipated spring fundraising total.

Last year's event was held on the stage of the Minskoff Theatre and raised over $6 million dollars for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.





