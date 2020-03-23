Broadway Cares 2020 EASTER BONNET COMPETITION Canceled
It was announced today that the annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS 2020 Easter Bonnet Competition has been canceled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
The event was scheduled to take place April 20 and 21 at the Minskoff Theatre.
Though regular in-venue fundraising efforts have been suspended with the closure of Broadway and touring productions, donations can still be made to the BC/EFA COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Click here to learn more and donate.
The Easter Bonnet Competition is the annual culmination celebrating six weeks of fundraising by Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies. Winners are named for top fundraising production, best presentation and best bonnet design, as well as the announcement of the much-anticipated spring fundraising total.
Last year's event was held on the stage of the Minskoff Theatre and raised over $6 million dollars for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As part of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ongoing Twitter 'playoff,' Webber has posted a new video of himself singing 'You'll Be Back' f... (read more)
Watch Kristen Bell Dance to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Outside of Dax Shepard's Window As He Self-Isolates
Kristen Bell posted a video on Instagram today of herself and her kids dancing to 'Waving Through a Window' from Dear Evan Hansen for husband Dax Shep... (read more)
Video: Hugh Jackman Covers DEAR EVAN HANSEN From Quarantine
Joining the many stars entertaining fans from quarantine, the great Hugh Jackman took a seat at the piano to cover Dear Evan Hansen's 'You Will Be Fou... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again' for Fans on Social Media
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)
Met Opera Adds New Titles and Extended Viewing Hours For Streaming Productions
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
VIDEO: Rolling Meadows High School Choir Goes Virtual For WEST SIDE STORY IN CONCERT
Rolling Meadows High School Choirs in Rolling Meadows, IL, was set to perform West Side Story in Concert last night, which unfortunately got cancelled... (read more)