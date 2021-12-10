Broadway Artists Collaborate On New Christmas Single 'A Christmas Rhyme'

Performers Gary Cooper (Disney's Aladdin, Chicago), Lawrence Alexander (The Lion King, Follies), Jaquez André Sims (Mrs. Doubtfire, King Kong) and Brandon Rubendall (Anything Goes, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) collaborate with music producer Devin Lewis on a brand new Christmas single "A Christmas Rhyme." Lewis, known for producing popular dance versions of "Ready to Be Loved" (Edges: A Song Cycle) and "I Am What I Am" (La Cage aux Folles), produces another dance hit Broadway fans can enjoy this holiday season. "A Christmas Rhyme" features additional vocals by Emily Trumble (Something Rotten!, Soft Power).

Benji Rivera (Moulin Rouge!, Disney's Aladdin), of Benjamin Rivera Photography, created the cover art for "A Christmas Rhyme." Additionally, Rivera shot the photo collection released alongside the single. Rubendall designed the wardrobe for the collection. Rounding out the team, NYC makeup artist, Niko Maragos, did makeup for the shoot.

"This is an absolute DREAM TEAM!" exclaims Cooper. "Every artist involved is a good friend of mine with a powerful voice. I was hoping to make something really special this Christmas. I couldn't be more thrilled with the turnout of 'A Christmas Rhyme.' There's a magic to it because of this team."

The link for "A Christmas Rhyme" can be found below:

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/track/6sTAWP4SDcnbbKge2NnScw?si=3yBZln3uSLm96CazdKSeoA

Apple Music:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/a-christmas-rhyme-feat-emily-trumble/1596479825?i=1596480066