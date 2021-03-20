Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Impact
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

Brian Stokes Mitchell on the Path to Recovery For the Theatre Industry

He also discussed The Actors Fund, his COVID-19 diagnosis, and more.

Mar. 20, 2021  
Brian Stokes Mitchell on the Path to Recovery For the Theatre Industry

Brian Stokes Mitchell recently chatted with The Associated Press about how he believes that theatre can make a rebound, and when he thinks it will be able to reopen, as well as The Actors Fund, his COVID-19 diagnosis, and more.

On the topic of reopening, Mitchell admitted that he doesn't quite know what the timeline looks like.

"Will that happen in May, June, July, August? Who knows? It could be September before we get going. It could be next year before it gets going in full swing. Or it could be exactly when they say it is. We just don't know. There are more questions than answers," he said.

However, he believes that it will take several years for the performing arts industry to fully recover from the pandemic.

"This pandemic may be two years from beginning to end for most people. Not actors, or anybody in the performing industry," he said. "It's probably more going to be like five years because we have to recover from this. A lot of people not only lost their main job, but lost a backup job as well. A lot of people in show business, when they're not working, they may bartend, they may work in a restaurant. And those jobs largely have been cut back. And for a while they were stopped as well."

Read the full interview on The Associated Press.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
DeLaney Westfall
DeLaney Westfall
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell
Elle McLemore
Elle McLemore
Related Articles
Producer Kevin McCollum on the Challenges of Reopening Broadway, & More Photo

Producer Kevin McCollum on the Challenges of Reopening Broadway, & More

The Actors Fund Has Distributed Over $19 Million Since Broadway Shut Down Photo

The Actors Fund Has Distributed Over $19 Million Since Broadway Shut Down

Social: Broadway Shows Remember One Year Since Shutdown Photo

Social: Broadway Shows Remember One Year Since Shutdown

Arts Advocates Hopeful for Creation of Cabinet-Level Arts & Culture Post Photo

Arts Advocates Hopeful for Creation of Cabinet-Level Arts & Culture Post

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You