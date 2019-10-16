Breaking: LEMPICKA Announces Pre-Broadway Run At La Jolla Playhouse

Click Here for More Articles on LEMPICKA

BroadwayWorld has learned Lempicka will run at La Jolla Playhouse beginning Spring 2020.

What did critics think of the world premiere production? Read the reviews here!

Though casting is not confirmed, rialto chatter indicates Eden Espinosa and Amber Iman will star. Directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, Lempicka features book and lyrics by Carson Kreitzer, music by Matt Gould, and choreography by Raja Feather Kelly.

The creative team for Lempicka includes Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernandez (scenic design), Drama Desk Award winner Anita Yavich (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winner Nevin Steinberg (sound design), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), Remy Kurs (music supervision), and Peter Duchan (creative consultant).

Fleeing the Russian revolution and leaving behind a world of opulence and wealth, aristocrat Tamara de Lempicka (Espinosa) and her beloved husband Tadeusz (Andrew Samonsky) are forced to make a new life.

In the rising tide of fascism, Tamara takes to painting to survive, and when she meets the free-spirited Rafaela (Cusack), a prostitute on the fringes of Parisian society, she's torn between the life she cherishes with her husband and the passion, ambition, and possibility awoken in her by her new muse.

Inspired by the life of the artist who transformed herself from penniless refugee to star of the art world when the world itself teetered on chaos, Lempicka looks at the beauty and danger of one painter pursuing it all.

Get a first listen to Eden Espinosa singing from the musical below!





Related Articles