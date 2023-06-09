HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Broadway's Here Lies Love and the AFM Local 802 musicians union have reached an agreement on the issue of orchestra size for the production. According to recently released statements from both camps, the production will open on Broadway with 12 union musicians in its pit.

The statement from the union reads, “After negotiation, we have reached an agreement that will bring live music to “Here Lies Love” with the inclusion of 12 musicians to the show. Broadway is a very special place with the best musicians and performances in the world, and we are glad this agreement honors that tradition.”

A statement from the show's producers reads, “On behalf of our entire cast, company and creative team, we have reached an agreement with Musicians Union Local 802, per the collective bargaining agreement. We look forward to welcoming audiences to experience the revolutionary musical experience that is Here Lies Love at the Broadway Theatre beginning on Saturday, June 17.”

The minds behind the production originally planned to open the show using pre-recorded music, as well as three actor-musicians and a musical director. The choice to use pre-recorded tracks was met with swift backlash as the move would undermine the union's hiring mandate for Broadway houses, The show's home, the Broadway Theatre, typically adheres to a minimum of 19 musicians hired per production.

Here Lies Love is led by Arielle Jacobs ("Imelda Marcos"), Jose Llana ("Ferdinand Marcos"), and Conrad Ricamora ("Benigno 'Ninoy' Aquino"). Tony Award winner Lea Salonga also joins the cast in a special five-week-only guest engagement from July 11-August 13.

The 23-member company includes Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano.