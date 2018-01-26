Breaking: FROZEN Fridays! Four New Songs to Drop Every Friday Beginning 2/23!

Just this evening at BroadwayCon in midtown Manhattan, the Oscar-winning songwriting team behind Frozen - and newly-Oscar-nominated for Best Original Song for "Remember Me" from Coco - Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez announced that four brand new songs written for the Broadway musical will be released on consecutive Fridays beginning February 23, 2018, the day after Frozen's first Broadway performance at the historic St. James Theatre.

The four new songs include "Monster," a new Act Two solo for Elsa; "What Do You Know About Love?," a new duet for Anna and Kristoff; "Dangerous to Dream," a new interior monologue sung by Elsa; and "True Love," a new Act Two solo for Anna. The songs will be recorded by the Broadway cast, featuring Caissie Levy (Elsa),Patti Murin (Anna) and Jelani Alladin (Kristoff), and they will be available at FrozenTheMusical.com and wherever music is sold or streamed.

Frozen will join Disney Theatrical hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway, beginning previews at the St. James Theatre on Thursday, February 22, 2018 and opening Thursday, March 22, 2018.

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar® winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez(Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award® winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

Frozen stars Broadway veterans Caissie Levy as Elsa and Patti Murin as Anna. The two women are joined by principal cast members Jelani Alladin (Kristoff), Greg Hildreth (Olaf), John Riddle (Hans), Robert Creighton(Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Timothy Hughes (Pabbie), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven), Audrey Bennett (Young Anna), Mattea Conforti (Young Anna), Brooklyn Nelson (Young Elsa), Ayla Schwartz (Young Elsa),Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby), Aisha Jackson (Anna Standby) and Adam Jepsen (Sven Alternate).

In a cast of over 40, Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Tracee Beazer, Wendi Bergamini, Ashley Blanchet,James Brown III, Claire Camp, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Spencer Clark, Jeremy Davis, Kali Grinder, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Zach Hess, Donald Jones, Jr., Nina Lafarga, Ross Lekites, Austin Lesch, Synthia Link, TravisPatton, Adam Perry, Jeff Pew, Olivia Phillip, Noah J. Ricketts, Ann Sanders, Jacob Smith and Nicholas Ward.

The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winnerChristopher Oram (Wolf Hall Parts 1 & 2, The Cripple of Inishmaan, Evita), lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Aladdin; Hello Dolly!; An American in Paris), sound design by four-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski (The Scottsboro Boys, Motown, After Midnight), video design by Tony winner Finn Ross(The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), puppet design by Michael Curry (The Lion King, Spamalot), hair design by David Brian Brown (War Paint, She Loves Me), makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates (On Your Feet!; On the Twentieth Century) and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Aladdin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus (Avenue Q, Wicked, The Book of Mormon) is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), Chris Montan (executive music producer) and Brian Usifer (music director).

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.

Frozen tickets, currently on sale through December 30, 2018, are available for purchase throughFrozenTheMusical.com, by calling the Disney on Broadway hotline at (866) 870-2717 or in person at the St. James Theatre box office. Group tickets for 20 or more are available at DisneyTheatricalSales.com or by calling(800) 439-9000.

