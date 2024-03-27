Bobby Moresco To Discuss Collaboration In Film At AMT Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On April 14th at 7pm The Actor's Gym and AMT Theater will present, "An Evening with Bobby Moresco".

The writer/director/producer and Academy Award Winning screenwriter of "Crash" breaks down key elements of film and television for anyone interested in how the process works. Actor Dan Lauria ("The Wonder Years") will host the event, which will be held at 354 West 45th Street, AMT Theater.

The evening will be broken into three parts. In the first segment (Collaboration in Film) Moresco will show scenes from his legendary movies "Crash" and "Million Dollar Baby" and discuss the collaborative process on how to work with partners to create a film; whether it be actors, producers, writers or directors. The talk will focus on his extraordinary collaboration with fellow Oscar winner Paul Haggis and how they teamed together to create some of the industry's most talked about classics.

The second segment (Writing, Directing and Production for Independent Film) will feature clips from "Lamborghini" and "Bent" and illustrate how the films went from inception to script to production. Among other topics, it will examine the intriguing question of What Happens When Scenes Work Beautifully On The Page and Fall Completely Flat When Shooting? What do you do? The third segment (Television Production) deals with writing, directing and producing for television. There will be clips from "The Black Donnellys", the 2007 TV series featuring Jonathan Tucker, Tom Guiry and Olivia Wilde and created by Moresco and Haggis. Moresco will examine the differences and similarities between television and motion pictures.

Ticket prices are $75 for General Audience, $50 for Film Students. All proceeds will go towards the fall production of "Working", a stage play created by Moresco featuring top actors in both TV and film; as well as the ongoing New Play Series, a weekly workshop of actors, writers and directors held at AMT Theater. For reservations to the April 14th "An Evening with Bobby Moresco" go to www.amttheater.org.