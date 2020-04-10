Bobby Conte Thornton's Debut Album 'Along the Way' Will Be Released April 24

ALONG THE WAY, the debut album from Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale, Company) will be released digitally everywhere music is sold on Friday, April 24, 2020.

The 13-track album charts the journey of a young person slowly ridding himself of his societal ignorance as he strives to carve his own path in this terrifying world. Through a series of relationships, he reflects on the profound joy, heartbreak and good humor experienced in the pursuit of love, success and connection. And perhaps comes to the understanding that it's not the mistakes that define one's life, but how that individual chooses to learn, evolve and live on through those missteps out of brutal honesty, unconditional love and kindness.

This story is scored by an eclectic array of songs, all re-imagined and orchestrated multi-faceted conductor/musician and producer, James Sampliner. From classic orchestral Broadway ("Time Heals Everything") to funkified Sondheim ("Everybody Says Don't"), from acoustic folk ("Here, There and Everywhere") to gospel rat pack ("That's Life"), from swinging mambo ("She Loves Me") to 90's R&B ("Me and Mrs. Jones"), from Brahms meets Berlin ("How Deep Is the Ocean?") to Steely Dan meets Pasek & Paul ("Along the Way") - this record strives to subvert expectation and surprise the listener at every turn, all in the service of lyric-driven storytelling.

Track list:

"Nature Boy / Blame It on My Youth" "Along the Way" "Time Heals Everything" "Everybody Says Don't" "Me and Mrs. Jones" feat. alto saxophonist Andrew Gould "How Deep Is the Ocean? / Maybe It's Because I Love You Too Much" "I'm All Over It" "Here, There and Everywhere" feat. guitarist Dillon Kondor "She Loves Me" "Love to Me" feat. cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf "That's Life" "Vienna" "Alice" (Bonus Track)

Bobby Conte Thornton is a New York-based actor and singer who made his Broadway debut originating the role of Calogero in A Bronx Tale, directed by Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks. He returned to Broadway this spring singing "Another Hundred People" as PJ in Marianne Elliott's gender-bent revival of Company. Other New York stage credits include My Fair Lady directed by Michael Arden and Starting Here, Starting Now directed by its lyricist, Richard Maltby, Jr.

A graduate of the musical theatre department at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance, BCT starred as Danny Zuko in Grease at Paper Mill Playhouse and Enjolras in Les Misérables at The Muny while pursing his BFA. He subsequently trained in London at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Upon graduation, his regional stage credits include the new musical Last Days of Summer at George Street Playhouse, Two River Theater's all-male A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, the world premiere co-production of Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors at McCarter Theatre Center and Cleveland Play House, and three seasons at The Muny, including the regional premiere of Jersey Boys and revised adaptation of Lerner & Loewe's Paint Your Wagon.

BCT made his feature film debut in If Beale Street Could Talk, adapted and directed by Barry Jenkins. Television credits include "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Madam Secretary" and "The Code". His debut studio album, Along the Way, is based off his acclaimed solo cabaret, Blame It on My Youth, which premiered at the historic Venetian Room in the Fairmont San Francisco prior to a sold-out engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below. A native of San Francisco, California, BCT currently resides in Manhattan. Follow @bobby_conte.





