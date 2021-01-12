Bobby Cannavale & Marisa Tomei to Star in Streamed Reading of THREE HOTELS Benefiting BC/EFA

Two-time Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale and Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei are set to star in a streamed reading of Jon Robin Baitz's lauded and deeply stirring play Three Hotels. The virtual production on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway.

The special evening is produced by Tectonic Theater Project and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman.

The free streamed reading, set for 8 pm Eastern with a special introduction by Baitz and Kaufman, can be watched at broadwaycares.org/threehotels2021. It will be available through Saturday, January 30.

Written by one of America's most lauded playwrights, the play is a deeply human story that unfolds through monologues set in hotel rooms in Morocco, the Virgin Islands and Mexico, as a married couple reflect on their lives as players in the game of international business. It's described as a tour-de-force of humor, tragedy and penetrating insight.

The stream of Three Hotels is free and donations will be accepted for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS at broadwaycares.org/threehotels. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more.

Cannavale was nominated for Tony Awards for his roles in Mauritius and The Motherf***er with the Hat, and was most recently seen on Broadway in The Lifespan of a Fact with Cherry Jones and Daniel Radcliffe. He received his Emmys for "Boardwalk Empire" and "Will & Grace."

Tomei won the Oscar for her performance in My Cousin Vinny and was nominated for her roles in The Wrestler and In the Bedroom. She most recently was seen on Broadway in 2019 in The Rose Tattoo, her fifth appearance on the Great Bright Way.

Kaufman, who founded Tectonic Theater Project with his husband, Jeff LaHoste, is known for writing The Laramie Project about the cultural conflict surrounding the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard. On Broadway, he received Tony nominations for writing 33 Variations and directing I Am My Own Wife. He's also directed Broadway's The Heiress, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo and, most recently, Torch Song. He is a recipient of the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama.

Baitz is a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist whose Other Desert Cities received a Tony nomination for Best Play. Among his other plays are A Fair Country, The Paris Letter, The Substance of Fire and Ten Unknowns. He also created the television series "Brothers & Sisters" and wrote the screenplay for the film Stonewall.

