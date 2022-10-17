Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Blaze a Path Productions Sheds Light on Ancient Wisdom With MAMA IRENE, HEALER OF THE ANDES

A remarkable 84-year-old Shaman from Peru, she draws upon indigenous knowledge and traditions that are in danger of being lost forever in the 21st century.

Oct. 17, 2022  

Blaze a Path Productions presents its limited premiere screening of Mama Irene, Healer of the Andes. Mama Irene, Healer of the Andes, tells the story of the real -life Healer of the Andes, named Mama Irene by the locals.

A remarkable 84-year-old Shaman from Peru, she draws upon indigenous knowledge and traditions that are in danger of being lost forever in the 21st century world of science. Mama Irene, Healer of the Andes is not only a vital document of endangered wisdom, but is also a story about the empowerment of women - it is a testament to living harmoniously with Mother Earth.

The documentary follows Mama Irene in her everyday life, highlighting her healing methods and passion to serve each patient who knocks on her door. Her patients vary from local women who travel hours or days by foot through the Andes to a medical doctor from India seeking a cure for the illness that Western Medicine had failed to help.

The film accompanies Mama Irene on ancient spiritual ceremonies such as the Snow Star Festival, where thousands of pilgrims gather in Sinakara Valley high in the Peruvian Andes to honor the local glacier.

The film depicts Mama Irene's secret healing practices, never before filmed.

Blaze a Path Productions was founded by New York-based Elisabeth Möhlmann, a former actor and stage director. Born in Munich, Germany, Elisabeth grew up in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and studied philosophy before moving to New York City to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute. She later returned to New York City and established a successful real estate career before meeting Mama Irene. That fateful encounter helped heal Elisabeth from a debilitating illness, and ultimately sparked the creation of this project. Mama Irene has granted Elisabeth the exclusive rights to document her life and healing crafts.


