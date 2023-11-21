Black Theatre United Raises Over $1.2 Million at Inaugural Gala

Black Theatre United (BTU) announced that the organization’s inaugural Gala on Monday, October 30, 2023 raised over $1.2 million to support BTU’s empowering programs in Mentorships, Student Internships, BTU’s Annual Advocacy Summit and BTU’s Education program. Supported by Business for Good (BFG), the evening celebrated the indelible mark that Black culture has had and continues to have on Broadway.

The Gala honored Grammy-winning producer, singer and songwriter Kandi Burruss; Emmy, Grammy & Academy Award winner Common; actress, director, producer and philanthropist LaTanya Richardson Jackson; Academy Award-winning actor and philanthropist Samuel L. Jackson; President of Trate Productions Robyn Coles; Chairman of the Board for Cerevel Therapeutics Dr. N Anthony Coles; and Award-winning Arts & Culture Executive and Director of Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Dr. Indira Etwaroo. Honorary co-chairs included Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Cookie Johnson, Al Roker & Deborah Roberts, Blair Underwood, Congresswoman Ayanna Presley, Tommi A. Vincent and Troy Vincent Sr. The evening featured performances by BTU Founders Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis, Audra McDonald, LaChanze, Billy Porter, Capathia Jenkins, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Darius de Haas, Natasha Yvette Williams and Lillias White, as well as Nicholas Christopher and Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney. Presenters included Andrea Burns, Wilson Cruz, Seth Rudetsky and Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award nominee Josh Groban.

BTU, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, was founded to build pathways of access and opportunities for Black and other students and industry professionals who have been historically marginalized in the theatre community.