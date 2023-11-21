Black Theatre United Raises Over $1.2 Million at Inaugural Gala

The evening celebrated the indelible mark that Black culture has had and continues to have on Broadway.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 3 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway

Black Theatre United Raises Over $1.2 Million at Inaugural Gala

Black Theatre United (BTU) announced that the organization’s inaugural Gala on Monday, October 30, 2023 raised over $1.2 million to support BTU’s empowering programs in Mentorships, Student Internships, BTU’s Annual Advocacy Summit and BTU’s Education program. Supported by Business for Good (BFG), the evening celebrated the indelible mark that Black culture has had and continues to have on Broadway.

The Gala honored Grammy-winning producer, singer and songwriter Kandi Burruss; Emmy, Grammy & Academy Award winner Common; actress, director, producer and philanthropist LaTanya Richardson Jackson; Academy Award-winning actor and philanthropist Samuel L. Jackson; President of Trate Productions Robyn Coles; Chairman of the Board for Cerevel Therapeutics Dr. N Anthony Coles; and Award-winning Arts & Culture Executive and Director of Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Dr. Indira Etwaroo. Honorary co-chairs included Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Cookie Johnson, Al Roker & Deborah Roberts, Blair Underwood, Congresswoman Ayanna Presley, Tommi A. Vincent and Troy Vincent Sr. The evening featured performances by BTU Founders Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis, Audra McDonald, LaChanze, Billy Porter, Capathia Jenkins, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Darius de Haas, Natasha Yvette Williams and Lillias White, as well as Nicholas Christopher and Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney. Presenters included Andrea Burns, Wilson Cruz, Seth Rudetsky and Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award nominee Josh Groban.

BTU, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, was founded to build pathways of access and opportunities for Black and other students and industry professionals who have been historically marginalized in the theatre community.



RELATED STORIES

1
Photo/Video: Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN Photo
Photo/Video: Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN

Jordan Fisher stepped into the role of ‘Orpheus’ in the Tony Award-winning best musical Hadestown on Broadway on November 20. He is the first actor to succeed original cast member Reeve Carney, who departed the production on November 19th. Check out a photo and video clip from his first curtain call here!

2
HOW SWEET THE SOUND to Make European Debut at the Royal Albert Hall Photo
HOW SWEET THE SOUND to Make European Debut at the Royal Albert Hall

The hit gospel music competition, How Sweet the Sound, will make its European debut at the Royal Albert Hall next year – and auditions for the contest open today.

3
Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Photo
Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater

The Lincoln Center Theater production of The Gardens of Anuncia opens tonight at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

4
Video: Huerta & Velez Perform Flying Away From REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Photo
Video: Huerta & Velez Perform 'Flying Away' From REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

American Repertory Theater has released a video clip of Joy Huerta (vocals) and Benjamin Velez (piano) performing “Flying Away” from Real Women Have Curves at The Drama League Gala. Watch here!

More Hot Stories For You

Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center TheaterReview Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
Video: Joy Huerta And Benjamin Velez Perform 'Flying Away' From REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVESVideo: Joy Huerta And Benjamin Velez Perform 'Flying Away' From REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES
Robyn Hurder to Play Final Performance in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL in DecemberRobyn Hurder to Play Final Performance in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL in December
Photos: Get a First Look at Jordan Fisher as 'Orpheus' in HADESTOWNPhotos: Get a First Look at Jordan Fisher as 'Orpheus' in HADESTOWN

Videos

Photo/Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photo/Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
CHICAGO

Recommended For You