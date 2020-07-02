Black Theatre Collective Pens Open Letter to British Theatre, Calling For Industry-Wide Reform

The newly-formed Black Theatre Collective has penned an open letter to British Theatre, demanding industry-wide reform in the areas of diversity and inclusivity.

"We are in urgent need of and expect actionable reform," the letter says. "We stand alongside you in this moment of self-reflection optimistic that newly awakened to these failures we shall make concerted efforts to address Industry wide issues that alienate your Black colleagues. We cannot accept empty gestures."

The BTC suggests five measures for UK theatre to "create antiracist workplaces, equal for all your performers."

They are as follows:

1. Hire and Retain

The letter calls for inclusivity in all departments, not just onstage, and to report these figures back annually to BECTU and Equity representatives.

2. Hair and Wigs

To ensure that Black performers feel supported and like they belong, the letter is calling for Wig Heads of Department and deputies to be trained in Afro Hair by Summer 2021.

3. Makeup and Costume

Theatres should be offering more diverse skin tone makeup, underwear and physio strapping.

4. Reviews

Press Nights should be open to a broader scope of publications, to allow the work to be seen and critiqued by a diverse audience.

5. Outreach

All theatres should be bringing in pupils and young people from minority and disadvantaged backgrounds to partake in educational performances and workshops, to ensure they have access to theatre, despite their financial situation.

Read the full letter at alettertobritishtheatre.wordpress.com/.

Related Articles

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You