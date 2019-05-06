Black Public Media Awards Jacquie Jones Memorial Scholarships

Black Public Media (BPM) and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) have announced the recipients of the Jacquie Jones Memorial Scholarships. The $300,000 scholarship fund, made possible by CPB, is inspired by the life and work of Jacquie Jones, the Peabody Award-winning director and former executive director of Harlem-based BPM, who was steadfast in her commitment to helping foster diverse content creators prior to her death in January 2018.

"Jacquie Jones's legacy is one of vision, innovation and inclusion. We are very proud that the first recipients of the Jacquie Jones Scholarships - Rachel Dickson, Kevin Shaw, Loira Limbal, Jameka Autry, Jasmin Lopez, Yvonne Shirley and Orlando Bagwell - through their storytelling honor this vibrant legacy," said CPB President and CEO Pat Harrison.

Awardees include:

A Place to Learn, produced by Rachel Dickson and directed by Kevin Shaw, on the fight to save an elementary school that is central to Chicago's black community;

Through the Night, produced by Loira Limbal and Jameka Autry and directed by Limbal, a vérité documentary that addresses the impact of the current economy on the lives of working mothers and a childcare provider at a 24-hour daycare center in New Rochelle, New York;

Silent Beauty, directed and produced by Jasmin López, a filmmaker based in New Orleans, Louisiana, an autobiographical exploration of one woman's family history with child sexual abuse and a culture of silence; and

Gil Scott-Heron, produced by Yvonne Shirley and directed by Orlando Bagwell, about the iconic poet and musician and his personal and political struggles.

"These projects, and the makers behind them, speak to our mission to bring diverse content and makers to the public media audience," said BPM Executive Director Leslie Fields-Cruz. "It's what Jacquie advocated throughout her career."

Grant Clark, Jacquie's husband, said, "As a family, we look forward to celebrating the growth of these filmmakers who, through public media, are shining light into places often overlooked - just as Jacquie did."

Watch this video to learn more about Jacquie Jones' life and career.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You