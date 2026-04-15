Black Box Movers to Present 2026 Spring Choreography Showcase at The Riverside Theatre

Black Box Movers will present their 2026 Spring Choreography Showcase. Eleven NYC choreographers will present work performed by 107 artists. Join us May 10, 11, & 12 at 7:00 pm at The Riverside Theatre.

Last year marked BBM's inaugural showcase in NYC. The 2026 Choreography Showcase marks BBM's second year of production! Produced by Kellyann Coyle and Abigail Rebekah, this showcase features full-length musical theater numbers revived and reconceptualized from previously produced musicals.

Choreographers are led in mentorship by industry mentors dedicated to supporting the future of dance in theatre. This year's mentors include Ellenore Scott (Ragtime, Titanique), Charlie Sutton (Spamalot, Diana), Richard J. Hinds (Titanique, Elf), Josh Walden (Ragtime, A Chorus Line), and more to be announced!

Additionally, each cast works with established music directors, Kenneth Gartman and Donna Rendely Peeler to fully develop these known theatrical pieces; making them true triple threat productions.

At their annual showcase, these works are then presented for three nights in a row. The first night, industry consultants (select industry professionals, producers, directors, and choreographers) come see the performances and provide feedback to each creative team. The following day, each cast spends workshop time in the theater space to apply notes. Then, that evening and the following, the cast performs their final pieces.